Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:24 PM
Rampur Boys Club emerge champions

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Rampur Boys Club emerged champions in the Bangabandhu Cute Handball League beating Birinchi Surjamukhi by 5-3 goals in the final held on Saturday at Bhasha Shaheed Salam Stadium in Feni.
Feni Deputy Commissioner and Feni District Sports Association's president Selim Mahmud-Ul Hasan was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
Feni additional Police Super Bodrul Alom Mollah and Additional Deputy Commissioner (sarbik) and vice president of Feni District Sports Association Mohammad Masudur Rahman and Feni District Sports Association's general secretary Amir Hossain Bahar were present as the special guests in the prize distribution ceremony.
All the participating teams of the league have been given honorarium while the champions and runners-up got prizes.
Organised by Feni District Sports Association, the league was sponsored by Mousumi Industries Limited.     -BSS


Rampur Boys Club emerge champions


