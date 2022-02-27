Video
Bangladesh Tigers cricketer to be under constant watch of coaches  

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

The practice of the much talked Bangladesh Tigers began today at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra with 23 cricketers, including Imrul Kayes and Test captain Mominul Haque.  
The cricketers of this team will get the help of the coaching staff and even when there is no camp, they will be under constant watch.  
Bangladesh Tigers chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed clarified the matter to the media on the first day of the camp. He said the coaches would keep an eye on the cricketers even when the camp won't be running and the cricketers would be busy in the tournament.  
"When our Dhaka Premier League starts on March 15, everyone will play here. We have eight local coaches involved, all of them coaching different teams in Dhaka Premier League. We will make a roster. Those coaches who are involved with us here (Bangladesh Tigers), they will monitor everything like the death bowling for the pacers, the power hitting work for the short format. They will monitor whether their physical and fitness training is going well," Kazi Inam said.  
Mizanur Rahman Babul is leading the Bangladesh Tigers coaching panel. Faisal Hossain Dickens and Cookie Patel will supervise the fielding section, Champaka Ramanayake will take care of the bowling department, Sohail Ahmed will oversee spin bowling, Aftab Ahmed and Ashiq Mojumder are there as batting coach. Talha Jubayer and Nazmul Hasan are the pace bowling coaches. Nasir Ahmed Nasu is the keeping coach and video analyst and Yakub Chowdhury is the trainer. They will always keep an eye on the cricketers who have been called to the camp.  
The camp of Bangladesh Tigers, which is known as the shadow team of the national team, will mainly prepare cricketers for the national team.  
"During our cricket season, NCL, BCL, BPL, Dhaka Premier League, the players are in practice. Outside of that they need practice in the off-season, that's our main concern. We have a lot of players in the national team, they often play one format and not another. Now that our program has started on the 26th, the Afghanistan series is going on, ODI and T20 cricketers are playing there. But eight to ten members of our test team are not in this Afghanistan series," he revealed.  
"Soon they will go to South Africa. So we have included them in the camp and also included those who have done well recently in domestic cricket, who are knocking at the door of national team, like Munim Shahriar who played well in BPL and has gone straight to the national team, those who perform need a chance to stay under the right coaches so that they can be mentally and physically ready for the national team."  
The camp, which started on Saturday, will continue till March 7. The national team will then travel to South Africa. Bangladesh will play ODIs and Tests there. The Dhaka Premier League will start from March 15.      -BSS


