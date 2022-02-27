Uttara FC, Agrani Bank split point in BCL  

Uttara Football Club Limited and Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club split point when their match ended in an exciting 2-2 goals draw in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football held on Saturday.

Held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, Agrani Bank took the lead from a suicidal goal when Khokon of Uttara Club scored an own goal in the very 8th minute.

The lead however lasted for a few minutes when Shantu restored the parity scoring the first goal for Uttar in the 13th minute.

Moin gave Uttara Club a deserving lead in the 30th minute while Ranju leveled the margin scoring a goal for Agrani Bank Limited in the 31st minute of the match.

After the breather, both the teams however created a number of scoring chances, but failed to take the lead for lack of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding. As a result, the two teams had to leave the field splitting point after the match.










