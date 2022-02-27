Video
Two matches of 6th round BPL shift to Munshiganj, Sylhet venue

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The two sixth round matches of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football, which is scheduled to be held on February 28 and March 1, has been shifted to Munshiganj and Sylhet venues as Cumilla's Bhasha Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium is not fully ready to host any match right now.
Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited are scheduled to take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on February 28 while Chittagong Abahani Limited are scheduled to meet Dhaka Abahani Limited on March 1.
In the last two days, a official of Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) and BFF's ground man closely inspected the ground and reported to BFF that the ground is not fully ready to host any match right now.
Talking to the pressmen on Saturday, BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium, which is currently under renovation, is not fully ready to host any match.
The officials of participating clubs of the two matches also went to Cumilla and inspected the stadium and agreed that the ground is not up to the mark to host any match, he added.
So, the two matches of the league, which is scheduled for February 28 and March 1, has been shifted to away team's venues. The one match will be held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and other match will be held at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, Shohag told further.
The sixth round of BPL begins from Monday (Feb 28).    -BSS


