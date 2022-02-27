Video
Siddons reluctant to experiment with team ahead of World Cup  

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Bangladesh�s cricket head coach Russell Domingo (R) and batting coach Jamie Siddons (L) talk during a practice session ahead of the second one day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 24, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh batting consultant Jamie Siddons ruled out making any experiment with the team ahead of the World Cup.  
The Tigers are going to play two World Cups in a short period-firstly in the T20 World Cup in Australia in next October-November and secondly in the ODI World Cup in India in March-April, 2023.  
Siddons, the former head coach of Bangladesh, had already planned for two World Cups.  
"It won't be me making experiments with the team. I will be working with whatever batter I am handed. We will definitely have a list of players in line for T20 cricket. I will try to improve them in that format. We also have some important Test and ODI series. We want to win every game we can," Siddons said on Saturday.  
"T20s is the focus, because it is the next World Cup but we are also preparing for a lot of games. If we can be good T20 players by October and November, we can be a much better one-day team at the end of the day in India. We know we have to make big scores in India to win or play well in the World Cup. We can't get away with 260-270. We will need 320."  
Bangladesh players' batting order have been concerned for some time now and talks are doing rounds whether the players like Afif Hossain can bat up in the order. But according to Siddons, the current batting lineup is in the context of the Bangladesh team at this moment.  
"We will always going to be tinkering with batting orders. We have quality players. We can't fit them all in at No 3 or 4. A lot of them want to bat at No 3 but we have one (Shakib) there at the moment. He will probably stay there," Siddons said.  
"Everyone has a role to play. Afif and Miraz were batting at No 7 and 8, and winning games for us. They are doing their role. We can put them up higher but there's people already there. They are all performing. We are winning ODIs here all the time. Good players right through that batting order, and they step up at different times."  
Siddons further said, they may win the ODI series already but the upcoming T20 series will pose different challenges since Afghanistan are far better team in the shortest format of the cricket.  
"Afghanistan probably play better T20 cricket at the moment than they do ODI cricket. We know it is their favourite format. We know we have a lot of improvement to do for the World Cup, part of that is the first four overs, and sustaining that smart aggression, and finishing the game. We have to score more runs quicker to win against Afghanistan," he concluded.     -BSS


