Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Private sector’s place in NAP on cards

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

A view- exchange meeting was held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on the participation of the private sector in the formulation of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.  
At the meeting, experts provided views and recommendations on the opportunities and potential impediments for private sector involvement in the NAP process.  
The workshop was attended by representatives of various governmental and reputed non-governmental organizations.
Speaking as the chief guest of the workshop, Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the government was working diligently to involve the concerned private sector in the formulation and implementation of the National Adaptation Plan.  
He also called upon the non-governmental organizations concerned with environment and climate change to come forward in climate adaptation activities in the public interest. The workshop was chaired by Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, National Project Director of NAP Formulation Project and Additional Secretary (Climate Change).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private sector’s place in NAP on cards
Unresolved issues create delusion in existing BD-India excellent ties: Shahriar
AL hopes new EC will deliver
BNP terms new EC govt loyalists
Huge stock of DDT being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Sirajganj AL confce tomorrow after 7yrs
Modi talks to Ukraine President
Six people arrested from Gopalganj


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft