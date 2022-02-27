Private sector’s place in NAP on cards

A view- exchange meeting was held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on the participation of the private sector in the formulation of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

At the meeting, experts provided views and recommendations on the opportunities and potential impediments for private sector involvement in the NAP process.

The workshop was attended by representatives of various governmental and reputed non-governmental organizations.

Speaking as the chief guest of the workshop, Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the government was working diligently to involve the concerned private sector in the formulation and implementation of the National Adaptation Plan.

He also called upon the non-governmental organizations concerned with environment and climate change to come forward in climate adaptation activities in the public interest. The workshop was chaired by Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, National Project Director of NAP Formulation Project and Additional Secretary (Climate Change).

