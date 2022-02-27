Video
Unresolved issues create delusion in existing BD-India excellent ties: Shahriar

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Shahnaj Begum from Rajshahi

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said on Saturday that the 'ever increasingly good' relationship  between Bangladesh and India does not ensure equal justice or success for Bangladesh as there are still challenges' in some areas which create misinterpretation of the existing relationship.
"The people of Bangladesh and India are facing some common problems like communalism, poverty, terrorism and some other core values related issues. The civil society and the politicians of both the countries worked together in the 70s, after 1975 and presently during the Hasina-Modi regime together, they (think-tank) know why they are fighting but as bi-lateral efforts are concerned, I can say, it doesn't justify the relationship, the benefit of the relationship for Bangladesh's part or success are not equal to India...it should be addressed," Shahriar said on Saturday at Rajshahi at a civic reception programme for Indian guests at the green plaza of Rajshahi City Corporation.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was the chief guest at the reception. Tripura Home Minister, Welfare of Minorities, Ram Prasad Paul, High Commissioner of India Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy, attended the programme, among others. Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton presided over the function.
The State Minister mentioned the land boundary agreement, maritime boundary agreement and India's contribution (little) to implement the CHT peace accord issues and the Bangladesh people's contribution to restore peace and stability in 7-sister countries, and said the think-tanks (Indian) should come forward to address some un-resolved and challenging issues this time to enhance track-two diplomacy between the two countries to connect the people of both of the countries to demolish 'misinterpretation'  of the relationship.
He urged the Indian government to start the Rajshahi-Malda-Kolkata train line.
Friends of Bangladesh  has organised the 'Bangladesh-India Cultural Meet, Rajshahi-2022' programme to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh-India friendship.
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor and the ruling Awami League presidium member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton All ministers and members of parliament of the Awami League from Rajshahi Division were present.


