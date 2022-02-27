AL hopes new EC will deliver

The ruling Awami League (AL) believes that the new Election Commission (EC), formed by the President through Search Committee, headed by former secretary Kazi Habibul Awal will be able to fulfill the expectations of the people. The leaders of AL also pledged their full support to the new EC to give a free, fair, impartial and participatory election.

President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday formed the new EC by appointing total five commissioners including CEC on the basis of recommendations of the Search Committee.

Former Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal has been appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He will be accompanied by four other Election Commissioners (ECs). They are- District and Sessions Judge (Retd) Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General Ahsan Habib Khan (Retd), Senior Secretary (Retd) Md Alamgir and Senior Secretary (Retd) Anisur Rahman.

The 12th parliamentary elections will be held under the commission headed by Habibul Awal, who has been appointed as the 13th CEC of the country.

When asked about the reaction to the new EC, AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah said, "We know the new Chief Election Commissioner as a good man. His responsibility is to make free, fair and impartial elections. In this matter, we, the leaders of Awami League, will extend all possible cooperation to him as he wishes."

"Our main objective is to ensure that the next election will be held as free, fair, neutral and peaceful with the participation of all," he added.

Abdur Rahman, another member of the party's presidium, said the new Election Commission would present a free, fair and impartial election, which is the expectation of the people. At the same time, they will fulfil their responsibilities with honesty and sincerity, so that the countrymen can have confidence in them.

Awami League Joint Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said that the main responsibility of the new EC is to make all elections free, fair and neutral.

He said, "Everyone who has been appointed to the new EC has worked on the basis of efficiency, integrity and competence. Our hope is that they will live up to the expectations of the people, just as they have done in the past."

Hanif said, "I think we have been able to get an EC without any controversy. We would like to request all the political parties not to try to denigrate this commission for the sake of political gain, which is the expectation of the nation."







