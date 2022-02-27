BNP terms new EC govt loyalists



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally in front of the National Press Club protesting the uncontrolled hike in the prices of daily essentials on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks in an immediate response following the release of the newly formed EC list on Saturday.

The BNP leader said, "His party has no interest in forming an election commission (EC). Because in all the national and local government elections it has already been proved that no election commission can work independently under Awami League Government."

The BNP Secretary General said, "We want to make it clear that the government should resign and form a neutral government during the election period. That neutral government will form a new election commission."

"If a fair election environment is created under neutral government, all the political parties of the country including us will participate in that election," he added.

"The members of the new EC were hold important posts during the tenure of this government," he said and added, "Those who were appointed for the EC posts are beneficiaries of the government."









