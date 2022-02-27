Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Huge stock of DDT being removed from Ctg after 36 years

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

CHATTAGRAM, Feb 26: The removal of about 500 tonnes of DDT (Dichloro Diphenyl Trichloroethane) at the CMSD (Central Pharmacy) godown in Agrabad has finally started today.
The chemical is being removed under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
This DDT is used as a pesticide in dry land and in agriculture. The production and use of DDT is currently banned in most countries of the world due to the serious damage to human health and the environment.
FAO senior technical adviser and director of the DDT removal project Sasso Martinov said "DDT would be removed and taken to France. These chemicals will be transported by special ships. On the way, the ship will reach the final destination France through the ports of 12 countries."
It may take three to four months to remove the DDT, officials said.  FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson said: "This is great news for Bangladesh and the people of Chattogram. FAO is overseeing the clean-up and safe disposal of this large stockpile of DDT which has posed a health and environmental hazard for too long. "
Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change. Mohammad Mostafa Kamal was present there as the chief guest with Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary (Development) of the ministry, in the chair. Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram Ashraf Uddin also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private sector’s place in NAP on cards
Unresolved issues create delusion in existing BD-India excellent ties: Shahriar
AL hopes new EC will deliver
BNP terms new EC govt loyalists
Huge stock of DDT being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Sirajganj AL confce tomorrow after 7yrs
Modi talks to Ukraine President
Six people arrested from Gopalganj


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft