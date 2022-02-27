Huge stock of DDT being removed from Ctg after 36 years

CHATTAGRAM, Feb 26: The removal of about 500 tonnes of DDT (Dichloro Diphenyl Trichloroethane) at the CMSD (Central Pharmacy) godown in Agrabad has finally started today.

The chemical is being removed under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

This DDT is used as a pesticide in dry land and in agriculture. The production and use of DDT is currently banned in most countries of the world due to the serious damage to human health and the environment.

FAO senior technical adviser and director of the DDT removal project Sasso Martinov said "DDT would be removed and taken to France. These chemicals will be transported by special ships. On the way, the ship will reach the final destination France through the ports of 12 countries."

It may take three to four months to remove the DDT, officials said. FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson said: "This is great news for Bangladesh and the people of Chattogram. FAO is overseeing the clean-up and safe disposal of this large stockpile of DDT which has posed a health and environmental hazard for too long. "

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change. Mohammad Mostafa Kamal was present there as the chief guest with Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary (Development) of the ministry, in the chair. Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram Ashraf Uddin also present on the occasion.









