Modi talks to Ukraine President

New Delhi, February 26: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

Modi expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Prime Minister spoke to the much troubled Ukrainian President on a day India abstained from voting to the US sponsored United Nations Security Council resolution that " deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's " aggression" against Ukraine.

Explaining its vote, India's Permanent Representative at the UN, T S Tirumurti said, " India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine."









