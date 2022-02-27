Six people arrested from Gopalganj



Six persons arrested in connection with the rape of BSMRSTU student. photo : Observer

They were arrested from different parts of Gopalganj, RAB said.

The arrestees were identified as Rakib Mia, also known as Imon (22), Piyash Fakir (26), Pradeep Biswas (24), Md Nahid Raihan (24), Md Helal (24) and Turja Mohanta (26).

The teams of RAB 8 and RAB headquarters' intelligence branch conducted raids in different areas of Gopalganh and arrested them on Friday.

Several sources from the university said miscreants picked up two students in an auto-rickshaw near Nabinbagh helipad in Gopalganj Sadar on Wednesday night.

Later, they tied the male student and raped the female student in an under construction building of Gopalganj Zila School at around 9:45pm.

Protesting the incident the students of BSMRSTU demonstrated in front of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, voicing a three-point demand.

According to the case statement, the female student along with a friend was returning on foot from Nabinbagh helipad area under Gopalganj Sadar Upazila at about 9:30pm.

At that time, the accused youths picked the student on a battery operated auto-rickshaw and took her to the nearby under-construction Gopalganj District Administration School and College buildings where they physically assaulted the boy and gang-raped the girl. The female student was later admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.

As soon as the news spread, the students of BSMRSTU staged a demonstration in front of the police station at night.

Around 6:00am on Thursday morning, the university students blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Ghonapara in Sadar Upazila, halting vehicular movement. As a result, more than 100 vehicles got stranded on the highway.





Gopalganj, Feb 26: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six people in connection with the gang-rape of a student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) in Gopalganj.They were arrested from different parts of Gopalganj, RAB said.The arrestees were identified as Rakib Mia, also known as Imon (22), Piyash Fakir (26), Pradeep Biswas (24), Md Nahid Raihan (24), Md Helal (24) and Turja Mohanta (26).The teams of RAB 8 and RAB headquarters' intelligence branch conducted raids in different areas of Gopalganh and arrested them on Friday.Several sources from the university said miscreants picked up two students in an auto-rickshaw near Nabinbagh helipad in Gopalganj Sadar on Wednesday night.Later, they tied the male student and raped the female student in an under construction building of Gopalganj Zila School at around 9:45pm.Protesting the incident the students of BSMRSTU demonstrated in front of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, voicing a three-point demand.According to the case statement, the female student along with a friend was returning on foot from Nabinbagh helipad area under Gopalganj Sadar Upazila at about 9:30pm.At that time, the accused youths picked the student on a battery operated auto-rickshaw and took her to the nearby under-construction Gopalganj District Administration School and College buildings where they physically assaulted the boy and gang-raped the girl. The female student was later admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.As soon as the news spread, the students of BSMRSTU staged a demonstration in front of the police station at night.Around 6:00am on Thursday morning, the university students blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Ghonapara in Sadar Upazila, halting vehicular movement. As a result, more than 100 vehicles got stranded on the highway.