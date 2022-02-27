Video
C-19 positivity rate down to 4.15pc

8 more die

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 8 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 29,024. Some 759 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,941,816.
Besides, 7,343 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,800,425 and overall recovery rate at 92.72 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  4.15 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.54 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 18,305 samples.
Of the deaths, three were reported in Chittagong, two each in Dhaka and Rangpur, and one in Khulna division. Of them, five were male and the rest female.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.






