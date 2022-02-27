Video
Sunday, 27 February, 2022
ACMA holds maiden BD-India auto part expo in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

India's Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, held the first-ever edition of the India-Bangladesh Auto Components Show 2022 at Intercontinental Dhaka on Thursday.
Auto component manufacturers from India are eager to strengthen their presence in Bangladesh as it is a fast-growing market and provides a conducive environment for trade to flourish.
India-Bangladesh Auto Components Show 2022 witnessed participation from over twenty ACMA members. The event is supported by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Automobile Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BAAMA) and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI).
Expressing satisfaction on the success of the event, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA told Indian media: "We are glad to have organised this platform to showcase Indian auto component products and technologies in Bangladesh. We are indeed very encouraged to witness the wider acceptance of Indian auto components in Bangladesh."
He added, "ACMA members, here, have showcased the latest technologies adapted and ready to be delivered to the fast-growing needs of this region. The event has paved the way for successful partnerships and tie-up opportunities between the automotive industries of our nations with bright prospects of the business."
Speaking at the occasion, High Commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswami said, "the road to regional progress and prosperity runs through the success of our (India-Bangladesh) partnership in the automobile industry".
The High Commissioner of India underscored the excellent bilateral relations shared between India and Bangladesh, one of the key drivers for the future which he said, is the process of realizing the enormous latent economic potential of the relationship.
Appreciating the new Automobile Industry Development Policy of Bangladesh, High Commissioner conveyed the keen interest of the Indian Auto Component Industry in expanding collaboration with their Bangladesh counterparts through Joint Ventures, Technical alliance and Partnerships.
He added that collaboration in the Automobile and Auto Component sector can significantly elevate the bilateral economic partnership, as the auto industry is a driver of personal mobility, personal choice, improved logistics for trade and investment and the development of the precision manufacturing industry.
Previously, two successful editions of the Indo-Bangla Automotive Show were organized in 2017 and 2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh by the Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) jointly with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in which several vehicle and auto component manufacturers had participated.



