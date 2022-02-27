UAE-BD Business Council mooted to boost trade with ME, Europe Africa

Dubai is known as business hub for Middle East, Europe and Africa and the FBCCI is going to establish a UAE-Bangladesh Joint Business Council to tap new business and investment potentials there.

The Business council will be inaugurated during the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister next month. It will be co-chaired by FBCCI president and the chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

At the inaugural ceremony, FBCCI will highlight Bangladesh's sector-based investment and export prospects. The preparatory meeting held at FBCCI on Saturday made this disclosure.

At the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that the establishment of the Business Council would make it easier to capture the export market of the Middle East and Africa.

Trade with Europe will also increase. Md. Jashim Uddin thinks that this FBCCI initiative will create an opportunity to explore new market for Bangladesh in Post-LDC period.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, president of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), recommended that five sectors to be included in the FBCCI's presentation at the opening of the council including agricultural and halal food products, light engineering , financial sector, petrochemical and port management.

Syed Muntasir Mamun, DG, International Trade and Investment wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended UAE investment in ICT, ITES, artificial intelligence, private equity, aviation, shipping and value-added agro services

FBCCI Director Abul Kasem Khan highlighted the potential for investment in the tourism hospitality sector and in private port sector. He also demanded that Bangladeshis be given the opportunity to invest in Dubai.

CPD's research director and FBCCI's panel advisor Dr. Khandaker Golam Moazzem said UAE is currently looking for a global strategic partner for sectoral development. The country has recently signed a free trade agreement with India. Bangladesh should also do it with UAE, he added.

Channel I Head of News and FBCCI's panel advisor, Sheikh Siraj said there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi vegetables and seeds in the UAE. To take advantage of this potential, joint initiatives can be taken in the field of nursery and food processing. He said the two countries should also work together to train skilled manpower and halal food certificates.

The other FBCCI panel advisor and BIDS senior research fellow, Dr. Kazi Iqbal said the Joint Business Council should be used to develop the image of Bangladesh as the growth narrative of Bangladesh has changed in the last few years.

The development of Bangladesh is no longer dependent readymade garments alone and remittance. The country has created opportunities for foreign investment in numerous sectors including electronics and plastics.

Bangladesh needs to be properly presented. FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M.A. Razzak Khan Raj, Director Syed Almas Kabir and Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed and Secretary General of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present.







