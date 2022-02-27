Businesses seek cash incentives, tax cut in new budget

Businesses bodies have demanded cash incentives and a reduction in tax rates in the forthcoming national budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to offset the Covid shock.

At pre-budget discussions with the National Board of Revenue in the capital, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturers Association, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association and Bangladesh Jewellers Samity made the demand.

They also demanded withdrawal of corporate tax on their affiliated business for few years. Plastic goods manufacturers and exporters demanded a waiver of import duty, value-added tax (VAT) and supplementary duty on import of raw materials, machinery and spare parts for the industry.

Business leaders said the plastic sectors' contribution to the country's economy has been increasing gradually and the proposed fiscal facilities would promote the industry to contribute more to the economy. BPGMEA leaders also proposed additional charges on imported finished plastic products.

More than 5,000 small, medium and large manufacturing units are running in the country and more than 10 lakh people are engaged in this sector, said the BPGMEA. Export earnings from the sector rose by 15 per cent to $1.16 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021, which were $1.5 billion in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Garments accessories and packaging manufacturers and exporters proposed that the government exempt them from paying corporate tax for the next three years to overcome the Covid shock. They said many businesses were forced to shut and failed to resume operations due to non-payment from buyers and insufficient government financial support during the pandemic period.

BGAPMEA leaders said the local accessories and packaging makers produced goods targeting the export-oriented RMG and other sectors through back-to-back letters of credit. They said that the prices of raw materials required in the industry had gone up by 500-800 per cent due to global container scarcity and the pandemic.

The businesses demanded a cut in tax at income at source 0.25 per cent from the existing 0.50 per cent and also introducing three-year license facilities for the businesses to minimise the operational cost. Bangladesh stainless steel pipe manufacturing leaders proposed that the government allow duty-free import facilities for the business.

They sought a reduction in VAT and tax rates and also urged for an equal bonded warehouse facility like RMG for the business. They also recommended abolition of advance income tax (AIT).

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association proposed reducing the duty on gold imports from Tk 2,000 to Tk 1,000 a bhari and reducing VAT on local gold sales from 5 per cent to 2 per cent.

The Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association made a number of proposals regarding tariffs, VAT and income tax to protect the relatively small entrepreneurs in the sector instead of the large businesses.







