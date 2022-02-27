Sayem Sobhan Anvir gets Mother Teresa Int’l Award



Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir (2nd from left) receives Mother Teresa International Award at a function held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Kolkata on Thursday evening.

The Mother Teresa International Award Committee handed over the award to Sayem Sobhan Anvir at a function held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Kolkata on Thursday evening.

The function was organised to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Mother Teresa International Award. As part of the reward, he was given a certificate, a memento with a picture of Mother Teresa, shawl and a packet of sweets.

West Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA Debashish Kumar, Mother Teresa International Award Committee Chairman Anthony Arun Biswas and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Top officials of Bashundhara Group were also present at the programme.

Being overwhelmed by the honour bestowed upon him, Sayem Sobhan Anvir said, "It's such a great feeling. I am really overjoyed to receive an award that is named after a great personality like Mother Teresa."

On the same day, the Mother Teresa International Award was handed over to eminent personalities from India and Bangladesh. The highest honour 'Mother Teresa Ratna' was awarded to physician Dr Ashok Poddar.

A cultural show was also organised on the occasion. At the beginning of the main function, a minute of silence was observed to mourn late Cabinet Minister of West Bengal Sadhan Pandey and the late recipients of the Mother Teresa honours.

In his opening remarks, Anthony Arun Biswas said, "I was with Mother till her death. I also first sent a letter to Vatican City asking her to be a saint."

Speaking about his personal relationship with Mother Teresa, Anthony said, "I still get emotional when I read Mother's handwritten letter."

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Bashundhara Group Chairman and eminent industrialist Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and some other distinguished personalities of Bangladesh received this award for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.









