Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

City Bank inks deal with Maldivian GSA Air Services

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

City Bank inks deal with Maldivian GSA Air Services

City Bank inks deal with Maldivian GSA Air Services

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd at City Bank. Under the agreement, City Bank American Express Credit and Debit card holders will enjoy 10pc discount on Dhaka-Male return fare on Maldivian airlines. Also, they will enjoy a package starting at total Tk.53,000/- per person on twin sharing basis, says a press release.
This package includes 3 days 2 nights' accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel, complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat. The offer starts on 1st February and ends on 31st March, 2022. Bookings have to be made 10 days' prior departure.
Zafrul Hasan, Head of Digital Financial Services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. High officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACMA holds maiden BD-India auto part expo in Dhaka
BD, India launch online portal to streamline B2B trade
UAE-BD Business Council mooted to boost trade with ME, Europe Africa
Businesses seek cash incentives, tax cut in new budget
Sayem Sobhan Anvir gets Mother Teresa Int’l Award
City Bank inks deal with Maldivian GSA Air Services
ONE Bank joins BIDA’s one stop service
Institute of Architects celebrates 50th founding anniversary


Latest News
UN determined to enhance humanitarian aid, Guterres tells Zelensky
Polish PM says Russia could attack Poland, Finland, Baltics
Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way
PM opens 150 feet-long scroll painting on Bangabandhu
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote
Military capabilities: Russia vs Ukraine
Ekushey Book Fair extended till March 17
Sharif Uddin files petition to ACC for reinstatement in job
Russian forces suffering from logistical challenges:UK defense ministry
North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests
Most Read News
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
200 Bangladeshis reach Poland, Romania from Ukraine
8 die from Covid, 759 new cases of infection in 24 hours
Pro-AL panel wins Dhaka Bar elections
Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks: Russia
Stocks rebound, oil back below $100
Man killed in Habiganj road accident
Pilkhana massacre anniversary in pictures
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft