

City Bank inks deal with Maldivian GSA Air Services

This package includes 3 days 2 nights' accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel, complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat. The offer starts on 1st February and ends on 31st March, 2022. Bookings have to be made 10 days' prior departure.

Zafrul Hasan, Head of Digital Financial Services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. High officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing.









City Bank recently signed an agreement with Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd at City Bank. Under the agreement, City Bank American Express Credit and Debit card holders will enjoy 10pc discount on Dhaka-Male return fare on Maldivian airlines. Also, they will enjoy a package starting at total Tk.53,000/- per person on twin sharing basis, says a press release.This package includes 3 days 2 nights' accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel, complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat. The offer starts on 1st February and ends on 31st March, 2022. Bookings have to be made 10 days' prior departure.Zafrul Hasan, Head of Digital Financial Services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. High officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing.