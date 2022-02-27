

ONE Bank joins BIDA’s one stop service

Avijit Chowdhury Executive Member o f BIDA along with Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director (One Stop Service and Regulatory Reform) and other high officials of both the organisations were also present in the ceremony.

Under the MoU, OBL will provide various Banking Services to Local and Foreign Investors including Online Bank Account Opening through BIDA's Online One-Stop Service (OSS) Portal.









(BIDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Banking services to Investors through Online One-Stop Service (OSS) Portal. Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited and Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA singed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations at BIDA's Head Office, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Avijit Chowdhury Executive Member o f BIDA along with Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director (One Stop Service and Regulatory Reform) and other high officials of both the organisations were also present in the ceremony.Under the MoU, OBL will provide various Banking Services to Local and Foreign Investors including Online Bank Account Opening through BIDA's Online One-Stop Service (OSS) Portal.