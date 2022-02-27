

Institute of Architects celebrates 50th founding anniversary

To commemorate that historic day and to inaugurate year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, a programme was organised late on the day at the IAB Center, Agargaon, Dhaka. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its establishment, various aspects of the glorious achievements of the IAB were highlighted through colourful arrangements and various programmes for the entire year were announced.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, the Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh, was virtually present as the chief guest this inaugural ceremony. Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni, MP was present on the occasion as special guests. Ministry of Housing and Public Works Secretary Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker was present as the guest of honour. Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman was also present at the ceremony. He is the founding secretarry of IAB, and also the principal patron of the Golden Jubilee celebration board.

Architect Yafes Osman said, "In the interest of meaningful advancement of independent Bangladesh, architects must be inspired by the ideology of the Father of the Nation."

Institute of Bangladesh Architects (IAB) is currently the only organisation of nearly 3000 architects with a bachelor's degree, and for the past 50 years, the institute has been working tirelessly to ensure the practice of responsible and responsive professionalism. Being engaged with various sustainable development initiatives of the government, the members of the organisation are also committed to build the country based on equity, environment and economical justice.

World-renowned Bangladeshi architect Kashef Chowdhury, recently recognised for his work as 'the world's best architecture' by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) presented article titled 'Written in rain: Poetry & Power of Architecture in Delta'.

Kashef Chowdhury presented the glorious background of the poetic and energetic development in the field of Architecture of this region. He also highlighted the need for soul searching, home grown and meaningful architecture language to ensure sustainable nation building with self-confidence & reliance.

Presided over by Architect Mubasshar Hussain, President, IAB the program was moderated by Qazi Mohammad Arif, Convener of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Council.

Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam & Professor Ainun Nishat also spoke at different stages of the event. They shared their views and ideas about IAB. Apart from the ministers of various ministries, notable media persons and members and staff of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.











