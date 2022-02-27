Walton launches smartphone Primo NX6

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton has launched its new affordable smartphone 'Primo NX6'. The large screen phone features a powerful battery, gaming processor, AI triple rear camera, punch-hole selfie camera along with may other attractive features.

The design and configuration of 'Primo NX6' is ideal for customers with mid range budget. Priced at 15,999 BDT, the phone is available at every Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets along with its e-commerce platform e-Plaza.

Customers can enjoy installment facilities in purchasing the phone from all Walton Plaza and will get 30 days special replacement facility along with one-year warranty on the 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphone, says a press release.

The attractively designed handset comes with fluid ash and ripple blue color whichwill give users premium feel. The phone has a 6.78-inch Full HD plus hole-punch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Featuring 2460X1080 pixel screen resolution, the device is enriched with 2.5D glass of Incell technology.

Runs on android 11 operating system, the smartphone sports a powerful 2.0 GHz helio G85 gaming processor with Mali-G52-MC2 graphics and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM giving customers a great gaming experience. The device has 256 GB microSD card support with 64 GB internal storage so that users can store more documents, photos, videos, etc.

The smartphone features 1.8 aperture AI triple rear camera with LED flash. Along with a 48 megapixel main camera sensor, it has another 5MP wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For attractive selfies, the phone has an 8MP middle punch-hole camera with 2.0 aperture in the front. Both cameras can capture full HD videos.

Camera features include 1/2 inch 6P lens, PDAF with autofocus, AI face detection, normal mode, professional mode, portrait, digital zoom, BSI, HDR, self-timer, touch focus, touch capture, fingerprint capture, time-lapse, panorama, filter, night and beauty mode etc.

The phone has a 6000mAh Li-Polymer battery with type-c charging for excellent power backup. Other features include face unlock, multi touch fingerprint sensor, full HD video playback, screen recorder, intelligent assistant etc.









