Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:22 PM
BRAC Bank holds session on 4th industrial revolution

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Keeping the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in mind for serving the customers, BRAC Bank has organized an employee awareness session on the subject, says a press release.
The objective of the session was to imbue the knowledge of 4IR along with practical examples of global best practices and initiatives among its people.
The information emanating from the session updated the banking professionals, working in the bank, with the latest progress that are shaping the future of banking in Bangladesh.
The 4IR-based future beckons both opportunities and challenges that are fundamentally different that of now were highlighted in the workshop. The knowledge of how customers' lives, bankers' chores and banking would evolve soon was disseminated among BRAC Bank's employees.
A total of 170 senior officers took part in the workshop conducted on a virtual platform. The session also focused on how the existing human resources should prepare themselves for their redundancy plan in the age of 4IR.
Mohammed Ishaque Miah, General Manager; and S. M. Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director and Systems Analyst, Information Systems Development and Support Department, Bangladesh Bank, conducted the session on February 19, 2022.
Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO; M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO; and Chowdhury Moinul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, also spoke on the occasion.
Nurun Nahar Begum, Chief Technology Officer, BRAC Bank, elaborated on the bank's digital transformation initiatives while B. M. Zahid-Ul Haque, Head of Information Security, dwelt on cyber security initiatives in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Khondker Emdadul Haq, Head of Employee Banking, moderated the session.
As a values-based organization, BRAC Bank invests significantly in people development through various training programmes to upskill their knowledge and professional acumen. As the bank continue to thrive for a digital future, it has integrated cyber security as a part of its daily initiative.


