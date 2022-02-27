West urges Libyans to keep oil firm out of politics

TRIPOLI, Feb 26: Five Western nations urged Libyans on Friday not to drag the National Oil Corporation into political disputes that could threaten the country's fragile peace.

The statement came with the NOC's chief and the interim oil minister in a standoff.

"All actors" should "respect the unity, integrity, and independence" of the NOC, said the statement from the French, British, German, Italian and US embassies.

They also warned against "acts that undermine" the firm or "may pose a threat to the peace, security and stability" of the North African country.

The NOC is vital to the economy of a country sitting on Africa's biggest oil reserves, and is one of the few institutions to have stayed in one piece despite a decade of violence that for several years left Libya with two governments. -AFP







