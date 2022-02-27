Video
Infobip holds webinar on Omnichannel Approach

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Infobip, a global cloud communication company and a leader in omnichannel engagement, hosted an exclusive live webinar on the omnichannel approach for cost-effective business and enhanced customer experience (CX) in association with Brand Practitionars Bangladesh (BPB) and in partnership with Think Art.
The event brought together industry leaders from Bangladesh across sectors including BFSI, Retail & e-commerce, FMCG, and Digital Natives, says a press release.
The virtual forum began with a presentation by Arif Hossain, Enterprise Presales Engineer, Infobip Bangladesh. He focused on the common customer experience challenges those businesses confront across industries. Arif also demonstrated how integrating Infobip's Cloud Contact Center 'Conversations' and AI-Based Chatbot solutions 'Answers' with FB messenger and live chat can help enterprises provide their customers with the best omnichannel experience.  
Following that, Infobip held a live fireside chat with Mahmudul Hasan, Digital Transformation Specialist, LankaBangla Finance Limited, in which he revealed how LankaBangla navigated the pandemic in terms of customer expectations and service delivery. He also highlighted how Infobip's omnichannel solutions have been helpful in boosting customer engagement for the company.
The session concluded with a panel discussion on "Jumpstarting Omnichannel Journey for a Connected Customer Experience". The panelists shared their perspective on the necessity of customer journey mapping-based communication strategy in light of rapidly changing customer behavior and consumption pattern, leading to a discussion on robust customer engagement model. Their discussion also shed light on the best practices of industry-specific customer experience that are also cost-effective. To summarise, the  entire discussion was a real eye-opener for the audience and showed them how to overcome the challenges of a disconnected customer experience by implementing a seamless omnichannel approach and strategy. This discussion featured Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, Nagad and G M Kamrul Hassan, CEO, Sindabad.com.  
Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.






