Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:20 PM
USAID to study feasibility on BD-India inland waterways

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Feb 26: The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is planning to take up a feasibility study on inland waterways trade possibility through the Padma river of the neighbouring country by creating a channel from Farakka itself, to reduce 400-500 km distance to connect north-eastern states and Bangladesh.
The Cross Border Infrastructure and Connectivity Project (CBIC) which USAID proposes to take up independently will boost faster connectivity and cost effective cargo movement to north east and Bangladesh from the current route.
"Currently, ships travel from Farakka link canal to Haldia on NW-1 and then to Bangladesh rivers and then move upstream Brahmaputra (NW-2) to North East and this long travel can be reduced if a link canal can be built to connect with Padma river from Bhagirathi itself from Farakka," principal advisor to the CBIC project Gopal Krishna told PTI.
"This project is still under plan stage and we are working closely with the Centre and West Bengal and the project will be taken up if there is "no loss of water" due to the revitalized connectivity," he said.
Bangladesh often accuses India of low water discharge to its rivers during the dry seasons and this is a key issue during diplomatic discussions.
Krishna, who is also former Union Shipping secretary, told the members of The Bengal Chamber at Logistics Conclave that currently road transport accounts for two-third and the government aims to boost inland water transport as part of Gati Shakti project for sustainable and economic mode of transport.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India with assistance from the World Bank is executing the linking of NW-1 and NW-2 through the Bangladesh protocol route. It has built three multimodal jetties at Varanasi, Sahebgunj and Haldia to facilitate cargo movement to Varanasi for north bound cargos up to Nepal.    -PTI


