Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 2:20 PM
BVCL disburses fund to BRTL, Inventus and Techstone

Published : Sunday, 27 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Desk

BVCL disburses fund to BRTL, Inventus and Techstone

BVCL disburses fund to BRTL, Inventus and Techstone

Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited (BVCL) - a sister concern of Daffodil Family has organized a fund investment ceremony among BRTL, Inventus and Techstone of Bangladesh on Thursday last at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Education Network premises, says a press release.
Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Family was present as the chief guest in the program and handed over the cheque of investment amount. Munir Hasan, Head of Youth Programme at Prothom Alo, Zafar Ahmed Patwary, General Manager, Daffodil Computers Ltd. Kamruzzaman Didar, Head, Department of Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University were present as the special guest in the programme.
Nazmus Shahadat, Co- Founder of BRTL, Rezuanul Islam, Co- Founder of  Inventus and Shaidul Islam, Founder of Techstone  received the fund on behalf of their respective institutions.Md. Jahir Uddin, Managing Director (Acting), Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited presided over the programme.
While handed over the Cheque of investment Mohammad Nuruzzaman said, Bangladesh Venture Capital will always stand behind BRTL, Inventus and Techstone to take the institutions in a new height. He stressed on to expand distribution network and business automation. He also advised the entrepreneurs to be uncompromised with product quality, taste and services.


