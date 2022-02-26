Video
11 Covid deaths, 1,406 new cases reported in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,016. Some 1,406 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 194,157.
Besides, 6,936 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,793,082 and overall recovery rate at 92.09 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  5.48 per cent in
the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.55 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 25,667 samples.
Of the deaths, four were reported in Chittagong, two each in Barisal and Sylhet, and one each was reported in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. Among them, five were male and six were female. Of them, one was between 0-10 years old, one was within 21-30, one was between 31-40, one within 41-50, one between 51-60, one was between 61-70, three were within 71-80, and three were between 81-90 years old.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 412 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 333 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


