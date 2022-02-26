Liton, Mushi propel Tigers to seal title 2-0



Bangladesh's players celebrate their win in the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

By virtue of 10 wins, Bangladesh bagged 100 Super League points to lag behind England, who are now at two with 95 points.

Earlier in the morning, winning the toss at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Bangladesh elected to bat first and build a 307-run's skyscraper losing four wickets although they lost their skipper Tamim Iqbal too quick. Tamim went on 12 while the poster-boy of country's cricket Shakib Al Hasan returned cheaply on 20. But opener Liton and Mr. Dependable Mushfiq were in brisk pace to keep the team on the right track. The wicketkeeper-batter duo stood 202 runs' 3rd wicket partnership to construct the enormous architecture for Tigers.

Liton, the front runner on the day, stared in the middle for 136 runs off 126 balls, which is the 5th ODI ton for the stalwart. The hard-hitter played a fifty or more run's innings for the 8th time in one-day internationals including the latest one and converted his confidence spectrum to a

ton for the five times! The Rampant put Afghan bowlers to the sword for 16 fence kissing shots while he knocked the ball out of the park for couple of occasions.

Mushi on the contrary, ousted on 86 off 93, who became ruthless nine times to send the ball to the boundary rope.

Fareed Ahmed's braces sent back both the Bangladesh honchos when Tigers were not a hundred miles away from 300. Both the whiffers had fallen in the 47th over of the innings. Bangladesh were on 285 at that juncture of the game. Afif Hossain, the hero of series starter and Mahmudullah came to jump to the conclusions of Bangladesh's outing. Afif was batting on 13 off 12 while Mahmudullah was on six off nine. Afghanistan conferred 33 extra runs.

Beside Fareed's two for 56, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan shared rest two Bangladesh wickets between them.

Challenging record chase of 307 at that particular ground, Afghanistan lost their opener Riaz Hasan early, who fall a run out just after opening the account while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi skittle out on five to call the danger for guests. Azmatullah Omorzai was playing his 4th ODI, departed on nine to dim the Afghan's light of hope.

Nazibullah Zadran, the half centurion in the first match, emulated his innings with 54 off 61. He revamped his innings by seven boundaries while Rahmat Shah returned to the dugout on 52 off 71 with four fours to bring Afghanistan down for the count.

Buck from experienced pair combining Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan after quick departure of Rahmanullah Gurbaz on seven, helped Afghanistan to suppress the 200-run total. Nabi assembled 32 off 40 while Rashid gathered 29 off 26.

Besides, Mujeeb-Ur Rahman collected eight and Fareed was not out on six as Afif, the part-timer, had put the last pin on the board picking up the Jack Farooqi to confirm the 88-run's massive triumph in the first ball of 46th over as Afghanistan were bowled out on 218. It was the first ball that Afif delivered in the match and the lone delivery that Farooqi faced.

Taskin Ahmed and Shakib notched two wickets each allowing 31 and 32 runs respectively while Afif, Mahmudullah, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman shared one wicket each.

Mushfiq adjudged the Most Valuable Player whereas Liton named the Player of the Match for their respective sublime innings.

However, the ultimate clash of the series, now becomes a dead-rubber, is slated for February 28 at the same venue.





















