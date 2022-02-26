Ukraine 'left alone' to fight, most powerful country looks on from distance: Zelensky

KIEV, Feb 25: Ukraine's president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day. "We have been left alone to defend our state," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight.

"This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance," he said in a Facebook video. "Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved," he added.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added. Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday.

Another 316 had been wounded, he said. Zelensky also said that Russian "sabotage groups" had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city's citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew. The president added that he and his family remained in Ukraine, despite Russia identifying him as "target number one". "They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's army said

Friday it was fighting invading Russian forces north of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day. Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday, with the government saying the city was hit by "horrific rocket strikes" in the early hours.

"Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv," Kyiv's army said on its Facebook page. Dymer is around 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is about 60 kilometres northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

The military said it had stopped advancing Russian forces at the Teteriv River, a tributary of the Zelensky on Friday urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over its invasion, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.

"Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelensky wrote on Twitter after talking to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

EU leaders agreed at an emergency summit Thursday what they said was a sweeping package of economic sanctions that would have "massive and severe consequences" on Russia.

But they stopped short of cutting Russia off from the global SWIFT banking system after economic powerhouse Germany pushed back at calls for the tough move from other member states. The moves from Europe were part of a wave of economic punishment being inflicted on Russia by Western allies after President Vladimir Putin unleashed his military on his neighbour.

EU and other Western leaders have said the sanctions being imposed could be ratcheted up further. The EU's latest sanctions -- set to be formally adopted and detailed later Friday -- cover Russia's "financial sector, the energy and transport sectors, dual-use goods as well as export and export financing".

Von der Leyen said after the summit that the packet of sanctions -- the second adopted this week by the EU -- is "targeting 70 percent of the Russian banking market, but also key state-owned companies including the field of defence". She did not go into details, but a list drawn up by her commission, seen by AFP, proposed adding two Russian private banks -- Alfa Bank and Bank Otkritie -- to entities sanctioned by the EU.

It also called for Russians to be prohibited from putting deposits of more than 100,000 euros ($112,000) in EU banks or from purchasing euro-denominated securities. Von der Leyen said the measures "will increase Russia's borrowing costs, raise inflation and gradually erode Russia's industrial base".

Energy sector targets of the sanctions included an export ban on equipment and technology Russia needs to upgrade its oil refineries. An export ban on aircraft and plane parts to Russian airlines would also "degrade a key sector of Russia's economy and the country's connectivity", von der Leyen said. -AFP



















