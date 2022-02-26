Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russia-Ukraine War

BD RMG exporters fear a huge loss of trade

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 337
Mizanur Rahman

Bangladedhi garment exporters are facing big challenge in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Some entrepreneurs in the readymade garment sector have expressed renewed concern over the ongoing export orders and future purchases in those areas.
Experts say that if the war is prolonged, the world may face a new recession. Bangladesh is not free from the threat of recession. Because Bangladesh has direct trade with Russia and Ukraine. Bangladesh exports garments, jute and other products to both the countries. Then again more products including wheat are imported.
According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), garments, frozen fish, crabs, vegetables, medicines, leather goods and leather shoes, handicrafts and other products are exported.
In the fiscal year 2020-2021, goods worth 666.3 million dollars were exported to Russia. Of this, 593.6 million dollars of garment products in the first seven months of the current 2021-2022 fiscal year.
According to BGMEA, garment exports to Russia amounted to 480.24 million dollars in 2019, 470.35 million dollars in 2020 and lastly 680 million dollars in 2021.
According to sources, after three and a half
months of tensions, Russia started a real war on Thursday by starting an attack on Ukraine. In response, the United States and its Western allies have imposed a series of sanctions on Russian individuals and financial institutions.
The tensions of the war have spread to the sea lanes of the Baltic region where Bangladeshi products have been exported for the Russian market.
As a result, some entrepreneurs in the readymade garment sector have expressed renewed concern over the ongoing export orders and future purchases in those areas.
Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of BGMEA, an association of garment exporters, told the Daily Observer, the war may further increase the ship fare. The import-export sector is suffering due to the increase in ship fares."
He said garment products worth 850 million dollars were exported directly from Bangladesh and another 200 million dollars to 300 million dollars through other countries.
"It simply came to our notice then that as Russia is closer to Europe, the effects of this war could destabilise the European markets too."
Helal Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Fashion Flash Limited, said "Russia is a big market for Bangladesh's garment exports. Bangladesh's garment exporters are worried after the country became embroiled in a war with Ukraine."
"On Thursday we also had some talks among ourselves. We have contacted those who bought clothes from us on behalf of Russia. They have nothing to do," he added.  
Helal Uddin said foreign buyers were saying "wait" in this situation. But once the dress is ready, it is difficult to wait. Because there are various issues involved including the liability of the bank.
He said, "I regularly send garment products to Russia. My products go to St. Petersburg and Moscow. I was sending goods to Russia through a buyer from France. The goods used to go to Kyiv, Ukraine by sea and from there to Russia."
As the war started, there was no opportunity to send goods on that way as there is no direct LC opening system with Russia, Bangladeshi products go to St. Petersburg, Russia through Netherlands, Notre Dame, Sweden and Norway. Western sanctions will have an impact there as well.
Helal Uddin said that there are many Russian buyers' offices in Bangladesh. In most cases, Russian buyers pay for the product in advance.
There are also Russian buyers in Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai. Despite the international sanctions on Russia, the country was doing business "quite well".
If it is not possible to export goods from Bangladesh to Russia in the future, China will take advantage of this crisis, said businessman Helal Uddin.
Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) said that if there is a war in any country of the world, its effects must be felt in the neighbouring countries. The incident will also have an impact on the world. The indirect effect will be more than the direct effect. In such cases, the allies may impose sanctions on the products of the adversaries. There is a danger that the whole world will fall into recession.
According to BGMEA's Export Earnings Review, net wear in the Russian market grew by 20.52 per cent last year. Woven clothing has grown by 8.40 per cent.
Fazle Ehsan Shamim, vice-president of BKMEA, a leading garment organisation said, although it is a small market, high priced products from Bangladesh go to the Russian market. Jackets and sweaters are one of them.
He said, "Another special aspect is that our stock lot products are re-exported from Russia to many countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States. As a result, despite the new market, our export trend in the country continues to be positive."
Sources said that Russia is one of the largest garment importers in the world. China currently occupies a large part of the garment market here. Turkey is in the second position.
According to a recent survey by Hungary-based Consulting Analyst, Bangladesh and Vietnam are jointly seventh in garment exports to Russia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden imposes sanctions on Russia, says no plans to talk with Putin
11 Covid deaths, 1,406 new cases reported in 24hrs
Xi speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine
Putin calls on Ukraine army to remove govt
13th anniv of BDR mutiny observed
Liton, Mushi propel Tigers to seal title 2-0
Ukraine 'left alone' to fight, most powerful country looks on from distance: Zelensky
BD RMG exporters fear a huge loss of trade


Latest News
Workers demand justice, compensation over Ashulia factory fire
Youth's body found floating after missing for three days
DDT pesticide being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Man killed in Bhola road accident
Fake doctor gets six months’ jail in Bogura
Russia wants to install its puppets in Ukraine: Zelensky
Eight injured as vaccine center railing collapses in Bhola
Kazi Habibul Awal made CEC
Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni
UNSC resolution: India abstains from voting against Russia
Most Read News
Dhaka University declares posts of 13 teachers vacant
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Afghanistan
EU freezes Putin, Lavrov assets
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
Cleaner held with Tk 3 cr gold at Dhaka airport
'Who're masterminds behind Pilkhana carnage,' relatives of martyred ask
No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration
Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality: Russian spy chief
Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Father, his 4 sons hacked to death in Bandarban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft