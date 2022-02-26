BD RMG exporters fear a huge loss of trade

Bangladedhi garment exporters are facing big challenge in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Some entrepreneurs in the readymade garment sector have expressed renewed concern over the ongoing export orders and future purchases in those areas.

Experts say that if the war is prolonged, the world may face a new recession. Bangladesh is not free from the threat of recession. Because Bangladesh has direct trade with Russia and Ukraine. Bangladesh exports garments, jute and other products to both the countries. Then again more products including wheat are imported.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), garments, frozen fish, crabs, vegetables, medicines, leather goods and leather shoes, handicrafts and other products are exported.

In the fiscal year 2020-2021, goods worth 666.3 million dollars were exported to Russia. Of this, 593.6 million dollars of garment products in the first seven months of the current 2021-2022 fiscal year.

According to BGMEA, garment exports to Russia amounted to 480.24 million dollars in 2019, 470.35 million dollars in 2020 and lastly 680 million dollars in 2021.

According to sources, after three and a half

months of tensions, Russia started a real war on Thursday by starting an attack on Ukraine. In response, the United States and its Western allies have imposed a series of sanctions on Russian individuals and financial institutions.

The tensions of the war have spread to the sea lanes of the Baltic region where Bangladeshi products have been exported for the Russian market.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of BGMEA, an association of garment exporters, told the Daily Observer, the war may further increase the ship fare. The import-export sector is suffering due to the increase in ship fares."

He said garment products worth 850 million dollars were exported directly from Bangladesh and another 200 million dollars to 300 million dollars through other countries.

"It simply came to our notice then that as Russia is closer to Europe, the effects of this war could destabilise the European markets too."

Helal Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director of Fashion Flash Limited, said "Russia is a big market for Bangladesh's garment exports. Bangladesh's garment exporters are worried after the country became embroiled in a war with Ukraine."

"On Thursday we also had some talks among ourselves. We have contacted those who bought clothes from us on behalf of Russia. They have nothing to do," he added.

Helal Uddin said foreign buyers were saying "wait" in this situation. But once the dress is ready, it is difficult to wait. Because there are various issues involved including the liability of the bank.

He said, "I regularly send garment products to Russia. My products go to St. Petersburg and Moscow. I was sending goods to Russia through a buyer from France. The goods used to go to Kyiv, Ukraine by sea and from there to Russia."

As the war started, there was no opportunity to send goods on that way as there is no direct LC opening system with Russia, Bangladeshi products go to St. Petersburg, Russia through Netherlands, Notre Dame, Sweden and Norway. Western sanctions will have an impact there as well.

Helal Uddin said that there are many Russian buyers' offices in Bangladesh. In most cases, Russian buyers pay for the product in advance.

There are also Russian buyers in Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai. Despite the international sanctions on Russia, the country was doing business "quite well".

If it is not possible to export goods from Bangladesh to Russia in the future, China will take advantage of this crisis, said businessman Helal Uddin.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) said that if there is a war in any country of the world, its effects must be felt in the neighbouring countries. The incident will also have an impact on the world. The indirect effect will be more than the direct effect. In such cases, the allies may impose sanctions on the products of the adversaries. There is a danger that the whole world will fall into recession.

According to BGMEA's Export Earnings Review, net wear in the Russian market grew by 20.52 per cent last year. Woven clothing has grown by 8.40 per cent.

Fazle Ehsan Shamim, vice-president of BKMEA, a leading garment organisation said, although it is a small market, high priced products from Bangladesh go to the Russian market. Jackets and sweaters are one of them.

He said, "Another special aspect is that our stock lot products are re-exported from Russia to many countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States. As a result, despite the new market, our export trend in the country continues to be positive."

Sources said that Russia is one of the largest garment importers in the world. China currently occupies a large part of the garment market here. Turkey is in the second position.

According to a recent survey by Hungary-based Consulting Analyst, Bangladesh and Vietnam are jointly seventh in garment exports to Russia.










