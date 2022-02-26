First dose to be given if special need arises: DGHS

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday said first dose of vaccine would continue only in case of special need.

Though it has already announced that the first dose of coronavirus vaccine will not be administered in the country after February 26, it will be administered depending on special need.

Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of Coronavirus Vaccine Deployment Committee, confirmed the information.

He said, "Depending on the need, if there is a need, we will launch a separate campaign but the first dose routine immunization programme will not continue."

"If there is a need, which is vital, if there are 500 people left in a place where they have not yet been vaccinated, we will consider them. But the mass vaccine will not be as it is now," he added.

Dr Shamsul Haque further said, "We want to bring most of the people under the vaccine on February 26. But if someone is sick for a special reason then we will administer the first dose for special reasons."

However, on February 15, Prof Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the Director General of the DGHS, said that there will be a 'special vaccination campaign' on February 26.

Dr Shamsul Haque said in the bulletin, "People will not need birth registration or any other kind of documents to get the vaccine on February 26. Vaccination can be done there with mobile number."

Those who do not have birth registration and passport can go directly to hospital and vaccination centre before February 26 to get vaccinated. They will be vaccinated by registering their information through mobile number. They will be given one card each and that will be the proof of their vaccination.

Asked about the mass vaccination plan for February 26, he said, "Three centres will be set up in each union to provide one crore vaccines. The chairman and members of the union council will determine these places. It can be in schools, union parishad or health centres."

There will be three teams in each ward of the municipality. On this day, there will be five mobile teams in each upazila and 20 in each district outside the designated centre.













