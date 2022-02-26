BD nationals asked to take shelter in bordering countries

The government suggested Bangladeshis nationals living in Ukraine that they should take shelters in its western and south western bordering countries - Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova and Poland.

The Foreign Ministry requested Bangladeshis in Ukraine to contact the following numbers of the Bangladesh Embassies for necessary assistance:

For Slovakia and Hungary: Bangladesh Embassy in Austria, Vienna: (i) Rahat Bin Zaman, Deputy Chief of Mission: +43 688 60344492 (ii) Jubayadul H. Chowdhury, ACO: +43 688 60603068

For Romania and Moldova: Bangladesh Embassy in Romania, Bucharest: (i) +40 (742) 553 809 (ii) Mir Mehedi Hasan (tel & WhatsApp group)+40 (742) 553 809 For Poland: Bangladesh Embassy in Poland, Warsaw: (i)Mr. Md. Masudur Rahman +48 739 527 722 (ii) Md Mahbubur Rahman +48 579 262 403 (iii) MST Farhana Yesmin +48 690 282 561 (iv) Mr. Billal Hossain +48 739 634 125 (v) Mr. Md. Rabbani +48 696 745 903.

On Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said 250 Bangladeshis in Ukraine had by now been enlisted in a whatsapp group while official estimate suggested another 250 Bangladeshis currently living there.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Friday Bangladeshis stranded in Ukraine can seek safe shelters through the other bordering countries - Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova along with Poland as per their convenience.

Alam said the Bangladesh government would evacuate its nationals by chartered flights while Bangladesh's Warsaw mission was equipped with extra manpower, mobilizing officials from Bangladeshi embassies to Germany and Italy.

The Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, in a statement said Bangladesh was deeply concerned over the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine as such violence would seriously impact the peace and stability of the whole region.