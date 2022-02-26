Video
Assam CM wants Bangladesh's support to use Chittagong Port

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought Bangladesh's support to use Chittagong Port.
He made the request during his meeting with Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud Thursday afternoon. To ensure better use of Chittagong Port by Bangladesh and its neighbouring countries, the port is being upgraded and modernised, Hasan Mahmud said.
The minister is on a week-long visit to India to attend various events, marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.      -UNB


