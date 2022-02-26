Massive govt underreporting of methane emissions ‘alarming’: IEA

Governments have been underreporting their methane emissions to a "dramatic" extent, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), published on Wednesday.

Using satellites and new technology that have now "rendered the gas newly visible to cameras", the energy watchdog found methane emissions were about 70 per cent higher than what has been reported by national inventories, showing the need for better accountability from governments and more efforts to plug leaks.

Many countries' official greenhouse gas emissions figures have not been updated for years and even those that have are not accurate enough to provide a clear picture of emissions, noted IEA in its Global Methane Tracker, a report released annually.

Latest data shows that the global energy sector was responsible for around 135 million tonnes (Mt) of methane emitted into the atmosphere last year - a year-on-year increase of just under 5 per cent, largely due to higher fossil fuel demand and production as economies recovered from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The increase slightly lagged the rise in overall energy use, indicating that some efforts to limit emissions may already be paying off," said IEA.

Methane, a powerful greenhouse gas with more than 80 times the initial warming impact of carbon dioxide (CO2), comes from natural sources, such as swamps and termites, as well as human activity that includes oil and gas infrastructure, cow burps, rice production and landfills. It also has a short residence time in the atmosphere.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said that governments have few excuses for not taking action to curb methane emissions, given that nearly all of these emissions from oil and gas operations worldwide could be avoided "at no net cost".



