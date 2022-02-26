Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BDR mutiny an outcome of conspiracy: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Investigation report of the Pilkhana killing has not yet beenreleased as there was a conspiracy behind it."
Fakhrulsaid this after paying homage at the graves of the martyrs of Pilkhana massacre at Banani Military Cemetery on Friday.
He said,"Many of our army officers were killed in the Pilkhana massacre, not as many as army officers were martyred during ourLiberationWar. It was not just a mutiny but a premeditated murder.That is why the investigation report of this mass killing is not being published yet,".
Fakhrul said, "February 25, 2009 was a sad day of our nation. On this day, 57 army officers were killed in the mutiny. In suchway the security system of the nation was completely dismantled."
"The main reason for this killing was to break the morale of the army," said Fakhruland demand immediate release of the investigation report.
Fakhrul said, "We are here today to show respectto the heroes of our nation.Their loss is irreplaceable we seek the forgiveness of their departed souls."
We pay our respects on behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the Acting Chairman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Allah to grant them a heavenly destiny.
Meanwhile, BNP will hold a protest rally against the rise of commodity prices. The protest rally will be held in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan in the capital at 2pm on Saturday.
Leaders of national and affiliatedorganisations including Fakhrul will participate in the protest rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF, World Bank chiefs warn of global impacts from Ukraine war
Assam CM wants Bangladesh's support to use Chittagong Port
Massive govt underreporting of methane emissions ‘alarming’: IEA
BDR mutiny an outcome of conspiracy: Fakhrul
5 of a family killed in Bandarban
Pilkhana type mutiny won’t happen again: Faruk Khan
Russia closes its airspace to British airlines
BD-India cultural meet starts in Rajshahi


Latest News
Workers demand justice, compensation over Ashulia factory fire
Youth's body found floating after missing for three days
DDT pesticide being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Man killed in Bhola road accident
Fake doctor gets six months’ jail in Bogura
Russia wants to install its puppets in Ukraine: Zelensky
Eight injured as vaccine center railing collapses in Bhola
Kazi Habibul Awal made CEC
Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni
UNSC resolution: India abstains from voting against Russia
Most Read News
Dhaka University declares posts of 13 teachers vacant
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Afghanistan
EU freezes Putin, Lavrov assets
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
Cleaner held with Tk 3 cr gold at Dhaka airport
'Who're masterminds behind Pilkhana carnage,' relatives of martyred ask
No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration
Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality: Russian spy chief
Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Father, his 4 sons hacked to death in Bandarban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft