BDR mutiny an outcome of conspiracy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Investigation report of the Pilkhana killing has not yet beenreleased as there was a conspiracy behind it."

Fakhrulsaid this after paying homage at the graves of the martyrs of Pilkhana massacre at Banani Military Cemetery on Friday.

He said,"Many of our army officers were killed in the Pilkhana massacre, not as many as army officers were martyred during ourLiberationWar. It was not just a mutiny but a premeditated murder.That is why the investigation report of this mass killing is not being published yet,".

Fakhrul said, "February 25, 2009 was a sad day of our nation. On this day, 57 army officers were killed in the mutiny. In suchway the security system of the nation was completely dismantled."

"The main reason for this killing was to break the morale of the army," said Fakhruland demand immediate release of the investigation report.

Fakhrul said, "We are here today to show respectto the heroes of our nation.Their loss is irreplaceable we seek the forgiveness of their departed souls."

We pay our respects on behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the Acting Chairman. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Allah to grant them a heavenly destiny.

Meanwhile, BNP will hold a protest rally against the rise of commodity prices. The protest rally will be held in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan in the capital at 2pm on Saturday.

Leaders of national and affiliatedorganisations including Fakhrul will participate in the protest rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP.













