5 of a family killed in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, Feb 25: A man and his four sons were hacked to death by their rivals at early hours of Friday at Ruma Upazila in Bandarban district.

The deceased were Lockrui Mro, 70, the head of Abu Para, his sons Rontui Mro, 35, Rengri Mro, 30, Menwai Mro, 25 and Ringrao Mro, 20. They were the residents of the Abu Para under Galenga Union.

A long standing dispute between the family and some neighbours led to the murder, police said quoting locals.

As a sequel to that, the neighbours, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked Longrui Mro's family at early hours, leaving him and his elder son dead on the spot.

The rest succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital.

Confirming the news, Ruma Police Station OC Md Abul Kashem said the incident took place at an inaccessible area. "Due to network problem, we are facing troubles to collect information."

Galenga Union Council Chairman Menrat Mro said, "A rumour spread that the Lockrui's family was performing black magic on the people of the neighbourhood. There have been complaints that a few people have died as a result of their practices."















