Pilkhana type mutiny won’t happen again: Faruk Khan



A relative of 57 army officers killed in BDR mutiny in 2009 places her hand on the grave of her near and dear one and offer prayer at the Banani Graveyard on Friday. photo : Observer

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Banani graveyard in the capital after paying homage from the ruling party to those killed in the BDR mutiny.

Faruk Khan said, "We pray for forgiveness of their souls and hope that such incidents will never happen again in Bangladesh. After the caretaker government, the Awami League won the people's vote and took the responsibility of running the state. The incident (BDR mutiny) took place a few days later."

He said such incidents are rare in the history of the world. The trial has already taken place in a judicial court. Of those involved, 198 were sentenced to death, many to life imprisonment and various prison terms.

"Legal action has been taken against those involved in the incident. At the same time, the government has taken steps to enable their families to lead a better life," Faruk Khan added.

Responding to the allegations of BNP and Jatiya Party that it has not yet been revealed who was behind the BDR mutiny, Faruk Khan said that such political statement is not correct way to pay homage to those who were martyred. All the issues have already been seen in the judicial court. Whoever was guilty here was not only sentenced to death, there were lawyers for both sides. Everything has been discussed about who may be behind this. If there is anyone behind them, we want to bring them to justice.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Office Secretary Biplob Barua were also present on the occasion.









