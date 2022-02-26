Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pilkhana type mutiny won’t happen again: Faruk Khan

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

A relative of 57 army officers killed in BDR mutiny in 2009 places her hand on the grave of her near and dear one and offer prayer at the Banani Graveyard on Friday. photo : Observer

A relative of 57 army officers killed in BDR mutiny in 2009 places her hand on the grave of her near and dear one and offer prayer at the Banani Graveyard on Friday. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Faruk Khan on Friday said that incidents like the BDR (now BGB) mutiny that took place in 2009 will never happen again in Bangladesh.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Banani graveyard in the capital after paying homage from the ruling party to those killed in the BDR mutiny.
Faruk Khan said, "We pray for forgiveness of their souls and hope that such incidents will never happen again in Bangladesh. After the caretaker government, the Awami League won the people's vote and took the responsibility of running the state. The incident (BDR mutiny) took place a few days later."
He said such incidents are rare in the history of the world. The trial has already taken place in a judicial court. Of those involved, 198 were sentenced to death, many to life imprisonment and various prison terms.
"Legal action has been taken against those involved in the incident. At the same time, the government has taken steps to enable their families to lead a better life," Faruk Khan added.
Responding to the allegations of BNP and Jatiya  Party that it has not yet been revealed who was behind the BDR mutiny, Faruk Khan said that such political statement is not correct way to pay homage to those who were martyred. All the issues have already been seen in the judicial court. Whoever was guilty here was not only sentenced to death, there were lawyers for both sides. Everything has been discussed about who may be behind this. If there is anyone behind them, we want to bring them to justice.
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Office Secretary Biplob Barua were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF, World Bank chiefs warn of global impacts from Ukraine war
Assam CM wants Bangladesh's support to use Chittagong Port
Massive govt underreporting of methane emissions ‘alarming’: IEA
BDR mutiny an outcome of conspiracy: Fakhrul
5 of a family killed in Bandarban
Pilkhana type mutiny won’t happen again: Faruk Khan
Russia closes its airspace to British airlines
BD-India cultural meet starts in Rajshahi


Latest News
Workers demand justice, compensation over Ashulia factory fire
Youth's body found floating after missing for three days
DDT pesticide being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Man killed in Bhola road accident
Fake doctor gets six months’ jail in Bogura
Russia wants to install its puppets in Ukraine: Zelensky
Eight injured as vaccine center railing collapses in Bhola
Kazi Habibul Awal made CEC
Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni
UNSC resolution: India abstains from voting against Russia
Most Read News
Dhaka University declares posts of 13 teachers vacant
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Afghanistan
EU freezes Putin, Lavrov assets
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
Cleaner held with Tk 3 cr gold at Dhaka airport
'Who're masterminds behind Pilkhana carnage,' relatives of martyred ask
No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration
Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality: Russian spy chief
Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Father, his 4 sons hacked to death in Bandarban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft