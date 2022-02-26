‘Exercise Cope South-2022’ draws curtain

A six-day combined exercise titled, 'Exercise Cope South-2022' with the participation of Bangladesh Air Force and Pacific Air Force, USA under the direction of the Armed Forces Division and with management of Bangladesh Air Force ended at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu on Friday.

Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air-Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan delivered the closing speech and participated in the photo session with the participants, according to ISPR.

In the closing ceremony, Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy Helen LaFave and senior military and civilian officials of US Pacific Air Force, including BAF participants and high officials of all three services were present.

The exercise started on February 20 last at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said, BSS reports.

Pacific Air Force, USA, conducts various training exercises in response to natural disasters in different parts of the world every year. As Bangladesh is a coastal and low-lying riverine country, it is prone to various natural disasters every year.

Transport aircrafts of Bangladesh Air Force are extensively used to distribute relief items in the disaster affected areas during natural disaster.

In 'Exercise Cope South' various exercises are conducted mainly to deal with natural disasters and emergencies to ensure maximum utilisation of Bangladesh Air Force transport aircraft.

During 'Exercise Cope South-2022' a C-130J transport aircraft, an AN-32 transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force and two C-130J transport aircraft of the Pacific Air Force, USA along with 200 members of Bangladesh Air Force and 60 members of Pacific Air Force participated in the exercise.

In addition, 55 members of the para-commando brigade of Bangladesh Army and 12 paratroopers of Bangladesh Navy also participated in this exercise.







