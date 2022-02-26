4 to die including husband

A Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka sentenced four people including the victim's husband to death for killing Zakia Mollick of Gopalganj in 2016.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) No-2 pronounced the judgement on Thursday.

The convicts are Morshedayan Nishan, the victim's husband, his brother Ehsan Shushan, brother in law Mohammad Hasan Sheikh and his manager Anisur Rahman.

According to the case documents, Zakia and Nishan married in 2005 and had a son.

Five years later, Nishan started demanding dowry from her, leading to constant quarrels.

On February 5, 2016, Zakia was mercilessly beaten up by Nishan and her in-laws over dowry at their house on Silna Road in Bedgram before being hacked to death.

The victim's father, Jalaluddin Mollick, filed a case with Gopalganj Sadar police station the next day, accusing Nishan.

Later, police arrested Nishan, Shushan, Hasan Sheikh and Anisur related in this case.

Then on June 9, 2016, police submitted chargesheet against the four, and the tribunal indicted them on September 7 that year.