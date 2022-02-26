NU seminar on Int'l Mother  Language Day

National University (NU) organised a discussion seminar on the International Mother Language Day 2022 at International Mother Language Institute on Friday.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said as chief guest that the language movement is an inspiration for all of us. She added that to ensure the use of Bangla language in all sectors, they are trying to find a common system where up to a certain level everyone will be ensured with the same education.

Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam academician, Dr Mijanur Rahman, former Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University (JU) and others were also present.












