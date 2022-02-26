2 sisters killed as van strikes motorcycle in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Feb 25: Two cousin sisters riding pillion on a motorcycle were killed after the bike was hit by a covered van at Araihazar upazila in Narayanganj, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Brishty Bardhan,4, and her four-year-old cousin Icche Bardhan.

Brishty's father Suman Bardhan, a jeweller from Monohardi village in the upazila and grandfather Kartik Bardhan suffered injuries in the accident on Thursday.

They are being treated at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka.

The accident occurred at 8:30 am in front of Badrunnesa College near Lengurdi area.

According to locals, Sumon was driving the motorcycle and his father, daughter and niece were pillion riding as they headed toward Loknath Brahmachari Ashram and Temple at Sonargaon.

Near Lengurdi area a speeding covered van from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle leaving four of them severely injured.

Locals rushed them to Araihazar upazila health complex where the doctors announced Brishty dead on arrival and Icche died on the way to Dhaka hospital, said Anisur Rahman Molla, Officer-in-Charge of Araihazar police station. -UNB











