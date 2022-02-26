Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry

FARIDPUR, Feb 25: A police inspector has been arrested in the city after his wife lodged a case accusing him of torturing her for dowry money.

The arrestee is Mohammad Shamsuddoha, 40, inspector of Darshana police station in Chuadanga district.

Gulshan police arrested him from Rajabazar area of Dhaka early hours of Thursday. He was later sent to Faridpur's Kotwali Police Station.

Officer-in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station MA Jalil said Shamsuddoha has been arrested from Dhaka's Rajabazar in a case filed by his wife Farzana Khandaker Tuli for torturing her for dowry money.

Farzana said that Shamsuddoha asked Tk 70 lakh from her family. -UNB





