CID arrests leader of a scam gang in the city  

CID police have arrested the leader of a gang that scam people promising high-salaried jobs at embassies and organizations.

The arrestee is Robi Paul Gomez, 53, son of Lafon Gomez from Natore district.

A special team of Criminal Investigation Department of Dhaka Metro (south) made the arrest at 6:30 am after conducting a drive at Habiganj district and Nurer Chala area under city's Bhatara police station, said CID in a press briefing on Friday.

A case was filed in this regard at Bhatara police station following the complaint lodged by a victim of the job scam, Hashem Mia, a 32-year-old man from Tangail district.

According to CID, in 2019, Robi and his associates opened an office at Nurerchala area named RS Enterprise and started publishing lucrative job notices on Facebook and other media.

They took Tk 1, 30,000 from victim Hashem promising to give him a job at Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

They cheated some 30 to 40 more people and took a huge amount of money. They won their trust by providing bank cheque of the company, said CID.

Later, Robi shut his office without making any arrangements to give them job and fled.

CID Dhaka Metropolitan (south) said efforts are on to arrest the other members of the gang. -UNB





