Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rain may bring back chill in BD

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

Don't pack your woollens away. The weatherman has predicted rain and thunder showers in the next 24 hours, which could bring back the chill in the air.
"Rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chittagong divisions", the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a weather forecast on Friday.
"Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees over the country in the next 24 hours," it said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 to die including husband
NU seminar on Int'l Mother  Language Day
MoU signed for recruiting Bangladeshis in Aussie ICT sector
2 sisters killed as van strikes motorcycle in Narayanganj
Policeman held after  for alleged torture  of wife for dowry
CID arrests leader of a scam gang in the city  
Rain may bring back chill in BD
JnU student protests sexual harassment by her teacher


Latest News
Workers demand justice, compensation over Ashulia factory fire
Youth's body found floating after missing for three days
DDT pesticide being removed from Ctg after 36 years
Man killed in Bhola road accident
Fake doctor gets six months’ jail in Bogura
Russia wants to install its puppets in Ukraine: Zelensky
Eight injured as vaccine center railing collapses in Bhola
Kazi Habibul Awal made CEC
Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni
UNSC resolution: India abstains from voting against Russia
Most Read News
Dhaka University declares posts of 13 teachers vacant
PM greets Tigers for winning ODI series against Afghanistan
EU freezes Putin, Lavrov assets
Ukraine claims 3,500 Russian soldiers killed so far
Cleaner held with Tk 3 cr gold at Dhaka airport
'Who're masterminds behind Pilkhana carnage,' relatives of martyred ask
No decision yet on extension of Book Fair duration
Only way forward for Ukraine is neutrality: Russian spy chief
Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Father, his 4 sons hacked to death in Bandarban
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft