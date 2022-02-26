Rain may bring back chill in BD

Don't pack your woollens away. The weatherman has predicted rain and thunder showers in the next 24 hours, which could bring back the chill in the air.

"Rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chittagong divisions", the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a weather forecast on Friday.

"Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees over the country in the next 24 hours," it said.












