Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 8:25 PM
JnU student protests sexual harassment by her teacher

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283
JnU Correspondent

A student of Jagannath University (JnU) has lodged a complaint against her department teacher for sexual harassment and mental torture.
She submitted an application to the Vice-Chancellor of the university on December 26 seeking justice.
As no steps had been taken the victim student stood in front of the Shaheed Minar of the university holding a placard demanding punishment for the accused teacher Abu Shahed Emon at 12 noon on Thursday.
The victim alleged that on November 8, 2019, teacher Abu Shahed Emon called her to his private office at house No 82, Road No 2, Block A, Niketon, Gulshan and physically harassed her.
"I reported about the incident to the department chairman along with a classmate the next day. The chairman informed me that it was not possible to take any step without proper evidence," she said.
Abu Shahed Emon, the accused teacher, however termed the allegation baseless, imaginary and intentional. "I want the university administration to investigate the matter and bring out the truth."
He said, "I reprimanded her for not taking part in my courses and wanted to know about the whole course, which is what teachers usually do."
The head of the department Professor Junaid Halim said, "Six months later, the student verbally complained to me. I was told to file a written complaint but did not do so. She is not cooperating."
In this regard, the University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Imdadul Hoq said after receiving the complaint, the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee had been given the responsibility to investigate the incident.
Professor Lisha Ahmed Lisa, Convener of the Committee, said, "The matter is confidential.  We will have a meeting and investigate before we announce anything."






