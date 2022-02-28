Video
CAAB cleaning staff  held with 41.76 kg gold

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 668
bars at Dhaka airport

Customs officials held a cleaning staff of Civil Aviation authority, Bangladesh on Thursday carrying 36 pieces of gold bars weighing 41.76 kg at Hazrat Shahjalal international Airport in Dhaka.
The detainee is Mohammad Surujuzzaman, employed by the CAAB at the airport.
Following a tip off, a preventive team of customs officials of Dhaka Customs House challenged Surujuzzaman at 11:30 am in front of the arrival health counter of the airport as his movement was suspicious.
The gold bars were recovered from the pockets of his pants covered with scotch tapes.    -UNB


