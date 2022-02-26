Video
BMPIA demands implementation of seven points

Published : Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Staff Correspondent

The Central Committee of Bangladesh Marginal Poultry Industry Association (BMPIA) has held a press conference demanding implementation of seven points including reduction in prices of broiler chicken feed and chicks.
The press conference was held at the National Press Club auditorium on Thursday.
Chairman of the Central Committee of the Bangladesh Marginal Poultry Industry Mofizul Islam (Mallick) and Secretary General Kashem spoke at the press conference.
At that time, they sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementing the seven point demand under the slogan 'Save Poultry Industry, Protect Employment'.
They demanded that the price of 50 kg of broiler chicken feed should be reduced from Tk 2,600 to Tk 2,100 and the quality of food should be increased. In addition, the price of other chicken feed including Layer and Sonali should be brought between Tk 1,700 to Tk1,800 per 50 kg bag.
The press conference demanded that, the government takes steps to bring the price of all chickens, including broilers and layers, between Tk 20 and Tk 25 per annum and increase the quality of chicks as well as stop the company's production of ready chickens to protect farmers.
The organization demanded loan of at least Tk 2 lakh at low interest rate to 300 registered farmers in each upazila of Bangladesh.
To protect marginal farmers the leaders urges to the government to give registration number to each marginal farmer by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.
The leaders also said, government policy should be formulated to ensure that no farm can produce more than 10,000 chickens and as an entrepreneur, the marginal farmers are allowed to pay their electricity bills as a residential cost.





