People to resist conspiracy against country: Anisul

BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 25: Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said Bangladesh got its independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and through many sacrifices.

"Our heroic Freedom Fighters fought under the leadership of Bangabandhu and achieved the independence. Bangladesh will always stand strong on the world map. If anyone tries to hatch conspiracy against the country, people will resist them," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while addressing a function to inaugurate Ansar barrack building, farmer training centre and Kasba unit office cum training centre at Kasba, Brahmanbaria. -BSS







