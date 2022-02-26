Now is the time to rein in



SHORIFUL KABIR SHAMIM



More than 61 crore 60 lakh students have been affected in the world due to the closure of educational institutions. The extent of the loss in Bangladesh is also very worrying.



Here too, about 70 lakh children have been affected in their academic life.According to a study of the Bureau of Statistics, the number of students at the primary and secondary levels in the country is around 2.45crore while the total students are around 4.5crore. The educational life of this huge number of students in Corona has been affected in many ways. '



In a report, Save the Chindren said, "Around 97 lakh children in the world may never return to class".They could not participate in the class due to lack of close contact with the educational institution for almost two years.



As a result, they lag far behind in terms of academic education. The desired standard of education is not achieved after finishing a class and moving on to the next class.



The impression of weakness has remained in the minds and talents of the students. The school was closed due to Corona, causing extensive damage to the children.



A study found that 70 percent of 10-year-olds did not have the ability to read or understand simple texts. It is estimated that elementary school children learned only 30 to 40 percent of the mathematics they could learn in a normal school year. A huge void has been created in education.



Overcoming it has become a big challenge of the time. If it is not possible to do so within the stipulated time, heavy fees will be levied for it in the near future; the nation will move towards incompetence.



A large number of students did not acquire the required skills in basic subjects like Bengali, English, Mathematics and Science.



In these two years, many children have lagged behind in acquiring academic skills in such a way that it is a matter of concern how much they will be interested in returning to school even if the school is fully operational.



Due to thepandemic, in countries like South Africa, the position of school-going children in the school year is 75 to 100 percent behind. Between March 2020 and July 2021, about four to five lakh students dropped out of school. That could be even more serious for Bangladesh, which is a cause for concern now.



But there are also doubts about how much it will be recorded in our statistics. Although there are statistics of students dropping out in many educational institutions, many do not know the exact reason for their dropping out.



On February 2, classes for the secondary schools and colleges across the country resumed partially following and health guidelines after a month-long closure since January 21 due to the spread of Covid-19 while primary schools on March 1 as no new Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed, but all will have to be sincere in wearing masks.



Remember, opening a school does not mean the end of this complex problem. Maybe it won't add any new damage; but the old damage must be overcome.

Effective steps must be taken to eliminate existing barriers to learning. Students need to be encouraged to come to school.



Students need intensive support. If necessary, financial incentives should be given as it is now badly needed for low-income people in remote villages and towns. Special attention should be paid to the mental and physical health of children. They should not face any obstacle in the field of social development. Child marriage must be reined in.



They need to ensure nutrition. Educational institutions need to play an effective role in considering the problem as it is not limited to specific syllabus.



Remember, this is a difficult time. Therefore, no obstacle can be created in the way of getting education. At the same time, the school curriculum should not be disrupted in any way.



Due to the prolonged corona restorations, most of the children have lost basic literacy skills including basic counting. But they are not responsible for this; On the contrary, the situation has put them in this position.



Teachers must be flexible and tolerant of these students in the classroom so that they do not lose interest in learning.



Millions of children have been deprived of the academic education they could have had if they had been in the classroom. Most students may have lost their enthusiasm from studies.



They are now suffering from more anxiety and depression as the educational institutions have remained shut down for a long time. Especially in rural areas it has become more prevalent. Added to this is the financial crisis. The biggest victims of this problem are girls and adolescents.



They are suffering from malnutrition. Another major reason for their malnutrition is that the food they were supplied to educational institutions for food nutrition was cut off due to corona. On the other hand, they did not have the environment they needed to maintain good mental health.



We need to think about all the aspects that are necessary to bring these backward students into the mainstream of education. And more emphasis should be placed on classroom activities.



A teacher must always be humane towards the students. If they can't keep the students in the classroom with love and affection, their drop-out rate will continue to increase in the existing reality. Now is the time to pull the reins.

Shoriful Kabir Shamim,

Journalist, The Daily Observer











