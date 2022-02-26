Prevention of distorting mother tongue a must

Ekushey February means not to bow one's head. 'Twenty one' means to move forward. We are the only nation in the world to have sacrificed lives on 21st February 1952 for mother language. Young Bengali students have been martyred. The highways of Dhaka were stained with fresh blood.



We as a nation are brave uncompromising protesters. In recognition of the sacrifices we have made to establish our mother tongue, the whole world remembers this great sacrifice of the Bengalis by celebrating this day. Ekushey February songs are sung all over the world at once.



All generations of the world will know about the sacrifices of Bengalis, saga of an independent nation called Bangladesh. This is our pride, and pride of Bengali language and Bengali nation.



Bangladesh is a developing country today. The economic base is becoming more reliable day by day. There is no time to look back. And every year Immortality inspires us to maintain this trend of improvement. But it is a pity that even though It has been 70 years since that fateful February morning, it has not been possible to implement the main slogan of the state language movement, 'Let Bengali language prevail at all levels'.



We don't care about using Bengali language. Speaking in pure Bengali, our negligence in maintaining purity in Bengali is becoming extreme. Even among the new generation, the disinterest in learning Bengali language is increasing day by day.





Judgments are still written in the country's highest court in colonial language English. Starting from the administration, the dominance of English language is increasing day by day in schools, colleges and universities of the country, and contempt and indifference towards Bengal is increasing. If this trend continues, linguists will see the untimely death of Bengali language.



Don't we see Japanese, German, Chinese nations? They did not give blood for language, they did not fight. But today they practice their own language, speak their own language and have become the most advanced nation in the world. If advanced science-science-technology can be practiced, space research and molecular research can be carried out in the language of complex hieroglyphs like Chinese or Japanese, then why not in advanced language like Bengali?



Why would English, a foreign language, be needed there instead of the mother tongue? Basically, the issue of application of Bangla language at all levels is really a big reluctance of a class. Where there is a kind of inferiority. Why is this done? There is no answer to these questions!



The 1976 Act made it mandatory for government offices, courts, semi-government and autonomous organizations to write in Bengali any documents and correspondence other than the need to communicate with foreign countries, questions and answers of law courts and other legal functions. Even if a person applies or appeals in any language other than Bengali in the mentioned workplace, it will be considered illegal and invalid. But there is no precedent for the implementation of that law.



As a result, even in the remote areas of the country, including the alleys of the Dhaka capital, the signboards, banners and posters of government and non-government organizations do not have spelling care. Somewhere foreign words have been written in Bengali. Again, the word 'unnecessary' has been written in English. Again the English name is written in Bengali letters. Style Shows, Star Fashion, Century, Top Fashion, Cat's Eye, Monsoon, Changpai, Yami-Yami etc.



Seventy years after the language movement, misspellings are everywhere. Though this issue has been discussed in various ways from generation to generation, on the contrary, the contempt of Bengal has been increasing day by day.



Basically, the practice of mother tongue should be encouraged from the family. This twenty-first reminds us not only of the glorious past, but also of caution. It also reminds me f the history of the natural death of language. Linguists have noticed that the number of endangered or dead languages has increased at an alarming rate over the last century.



According to one statistic, out of a total of 42,192 languages, only 6,000 languages are alive in the world now. And at the rate at which languages are now becoming extinct, 50 percent of languages will be lost in the next 100 years. So in this age of globalization, just as one has to be aware of external aggression, there is no substitute for being more careful in caring for one's mother tongue without indifference.



Just as the human body demands food and care every day, so does the language. Everyone should avoid the poverty of not practicing Bangla language without delay. The urge to preserve the mother tongue should be felt throughout the year, not just in February.



Foreign language practice needs to be curtailed. If we do not change our unexpected attitude towards language, then a difficult test awaits the whole nation.



Finally, the top demand of Ekushey is to introduce Bangla language at all levels. Pledge to prevent distortion of mother tongue should be taken in all circles irrespective of race, religion and caste.



M. Athar Noor, Student, Department of International Relations,University of Chittagong













